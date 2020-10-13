4 arrested, 2 officers injured after incident at Jefferson Square Park

Police said people were playing basketball in the street near the park and confronted officers when asked to clear the street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two officers were hurt, and four people have been arrested after an incident near Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville.

A Metro Police spokesperson said around 4 p.m. Monday, officers tried to move people playing basketball and blocking traffic on Liberty between Fifth and Sixth Streets.

A group of people then confronted the officers and would not clear the street.

Police said while officers were arresting one person, several others interfered.

Two officers suffered minor injuries.

Police took four people into custody on charges including assault and resisting arrest.

