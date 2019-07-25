LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Four men are accused of kidnapping a woman on July 14.

According to arrest reports, Arness Huff, Marlon Thompson, Michael Thompson, and Kenneth Thompson dragged the victim down an alley at gunpoint, assaulted her and then held her captive.

The suspects are accused of taking her to several different locations and across state lines to Indiana.

Police say the victim was able to report to authorities two days later.

Her injuries were consistent with the assault.

During the course of an investigation, the suspects were arrested.