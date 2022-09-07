UPS to hire 3,600 employees in Louisville area to help with holiday season

The company is filling full and part-time seasonal positions, primarily seasonal drivers, package handlers and driver helpers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS announced it expects to hire around 3,600 seasonal employees in the Louisville area ahead of the holiday rush.

Officials said its streamlined, digital-first process now takes 25 minutes for most people, from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer. Nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.

The company is filling full and part-time seasonal positions, primarily seasonal drivers, package handlers and driver helpers. Almost 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions following the 2021 holidays, officials said.

“We have made our hiring process as easy as possible,” Nando Cesarone, executive vice president and president of U.S. operations, said. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”

Officials said a full-time UPS package delivery driver makes an average of $95,000 per year, plus an additional $50,000 in contributions to health, wellness and pension benefits. After four years, UPS drivers earn about $42 per hour.

In addition, through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible employees have the opportunity to earn up to $25,000 (lifetime maximum) for college tuition and expenses. Part-time employees are eligible for the reimbursement the day they are hired. Officials said UPS invested $30 million in education assistance programs in 2021.

Those who are interested can apply here.

If you are a UPS employee, you can refer friends and family for UPS jobs here.

READ MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.