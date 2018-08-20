OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The cause of a large house fire in the 14200 block of Reserves Cove, which is just off of Rose Island Road in Oldham County, is under investigation on Aug. 20.

The fire was reported at 12:51 p.m., according to Kevin Park with South Oldham Fire. Firefighters said the 16,000 square foot home, worth $3.5 million, is a total loss.

Five agencies responded, and those agencies include: North Oldham, South Oldham, Harrods Creek, St. Matthews, and Worthington.

No one was injured.

Again, the cause is not known at this time.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said KY3222, also known as Rose Island Road, was closed to through traffic on Monday afternoon as the firefighters worked to put the fire out.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV