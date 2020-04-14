BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police found only one house of worship that violated Governor Andy Beshear's 'no mass gathering order' on Easter Sunday.

42 complaints were made.

State Troopers placed self-quarantine notices on 33 vehicles in the parking lot of Marysville Baptist Church in Bullitt County on Easter Sunday. The flier let each driver know they are now at risk of contracting the virus, and therefore they have to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Sergeant Josh Lawson said no enforcement action was taken on KSP's part, but they have recorded each vehicle's license plate number.

Bullitt County Health Department said it is still gathering the participants information. When asked Sunday if ankle monitors would be used to make sure people are complying, Beshear said it is not going to come to that point.

"I believe the community and Bullitt County is going to respond in a positive way that suggests that all of these folks need to just stay home for 14 days," Beshear said at his Sunday's briefing.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson, Jessie Halladay said there were two churches that violated the governor's order on Easter Sunday.

Six cars were recorded at Our Savior Lutheran Church and eight cars at Midwest Church of Christ. Our Savior has decided to stop in-person services. Midwest Church of Christ told officers they only had nine members inside that Sunday.

Halladay said they have not sent any plate numbers to Louisville Metro Public Health Department. Instead, they will hand over the vehicle information if someone tests positive who is associated with either church.

►Contact reporter Senait Gebregiorgis at SGebregior@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

RELATED: Kentucky State Police mark license plate numbers of churchgoers who attended in-person services

RELATED: Local businesses team up to serve more than 150 families in drive-thru food distribution

RELATED: Drive-in Easter service at Louisville church given green light by federal judge

RELATED: Kentucky Governor: 'This holiday weekend the best thing you can do is stay home'