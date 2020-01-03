LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A toddler was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after an accidental discharge, Louisville Metro Police said.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital after a 3-year-old was brought in with gunshot wounds at 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Mitchell said the child was injured as a result of an accidental discharge, and the gunshot wounds were to the hand and foot.

The child's injuries are not life-threatening, Mitchell said. The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

