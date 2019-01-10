LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is investigating a fatal dog attack in the Newburg neighborhood.
Police said a 3-year-old boy was killed after he was attacked by two family dogs at a home on Brenda Drive. The two dogs were rottweilers, and both were taken from the home by LMAS.
In May 2019, a 2-year-old died after a dog bit him inside a home in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Two people were charged with second-degree manslaughter and a third reckless homicide in the death.
