LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is investigating a fatal dog attack in the Newburg neighborhood.

Police said a 3-year-old boy was killed after he was attacked by two family dogs at a home on Brenda Drive. The two dogs were rottweilers, and both were taken from the home by LMAS.

In May 2019, a 2-year-old died after a dog bit him inside a home in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Two people were charged with second-degree manslaughter and a third reckless homicide in the death.

RELATED: 3 indicted after 2-year-old dies following dog attack

RELATED: 2-year-old bit by dog dies from injuries

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.