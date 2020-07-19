Police: 3-year-old hospitalized after being found unresponsive in pool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child has been taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive in a pool.
Metro Police Third Division officers responded to a home in the 4800 block of Red Dawn Drive in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood where they found a three-year-old boy in the pool around 8 p.m. Saturday.
He was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Police said no foul play is suspected.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
