Police: 3-year-old hospitalized after being found unresponsive in pool

Officers responded to a home in the 4800 block of Red Dawn Drive in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child has been taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive in a pool.

Metro Police Third Division officers responded to a home in the 4800 block of Red Dawn Drive in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood where they found a three-year-old boy in the pool around 8 p.m. Saturday. 

He was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police said no foul play is suspected.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

