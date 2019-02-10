(WHAS11)- The 3-year-old boy that was attacked and killed by two Rottweilers Oct.1 has been identified.

The coroner's office has identified Steven Thornton III as the 3 -year-old that died from his injuries from a dog attack.

The attack happened after 9 a.m. Oct.1 in the 4800 block of Brenda Drive.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened leading up to the attack.



According to an LMPD spokesperson, there will be no charges against anyone in connection with the boy's death.

LMAS will not be releasing photos of the dog or commenting publicly about the tragic incident, out of respect for the victim and the grieving family.

