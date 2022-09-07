Go Cards: Three UofL swimmers named to 2022-23 National Team roster

Students Zach Harting, Kelsi Worrell Dahlia and Gabi Albiero will represent Team USA.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville swimmers Gabi Albiero, Zach Harting and Kelsi Worrell Dahlia were named to the 2022-2023 U.S. National Team by USA Swimming.

Harting was a 2020 Tokyo Olympian and qualified in the 200 butterfly. Gabi Albiero (100 fly) competed for Team USA this summer in the 'Duel in the Pool' in Australia. Kelsi Worrell Dahlia (100 fly) is Louisville’s Olympic gold medalist.

The roster is comprised of 99 athletes. Officials said 26 athletes on the roster earned National Team selections for the first time.

"This year's National Team roster features a good mix of veteran presence and emerging talent," Lindsay Mintenko, USA Swimming National Team managing director, said. "This roster showcases the strength of both our club and college systems. These athletes had strong showings nationally and internationally this past year, and we look forward to seeing them compete as we look to next year and ultimately the 2024 Paris Olympics."

Breakdown of the 2022-2023 U.S. National Team:

56 clubs represented

31 states represented

23 universities represented

36 Olympians

31 Olympic medalists

14 current American Record holders (LCM)

9 current World Record holders (LCM)

12 members of last year's U.S. National Junior Team

The U.S. National Team is comprised of the six athletes with the fastest times in each Individual Olympic Event, from the combined results of a USA Swimming sanctioned competition, a FINA approved competition or an international competition between January 1, 2022 through August 31, 2022.

The full pool selection criteria document can be found here.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.