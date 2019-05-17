LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After the firecracker scare at Louisville’s Atherton High School where many thought they were hearing an active shooter.

Three students at Atherton High School are now facing disciplinary charges for their involvement in the incident.

JCPS said the firecrackers were lit inside a stairwell at the school during dismissal time, prompting a large police response.

Students told us many thought the sounds were gunshots, leading some to run away or hide in classrooms.

LMPD said no charges will be filed.

