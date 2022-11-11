3 people dead after 3 unrelated vehicle collisions in same night

Three people are dead after three different car crashes in Louisville on Thursday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people are dead after three car accidents occurred within 2 hours of each other in Louisville on Thursday night.

Vehicle vs. Pedestrian just outside Valley Station

Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a driver hitting a pedestrian with their car at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers reported the driver of the car was traveling southbound on Dixie Hwy when they struck a woman who was on foot.

She was transported to UofL Hospital where she would die later that night, according to police officials.

There were reportedly no injuries to the driver or any occupants of the vehicle there may have been and the driver remained on scene.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation which remains ongoing.

Multi-vehicle collision in Old Louisville

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, LMPD officers responded to a multi-vehicle collision at 2nd Street and Hill Street, according to the release.

Investigators said it appeared that a vehicle traveling above the speed limit struck several other vehicles.

The driver of the initial vehicle and at least one other person were transported to UofL Hospital, their conditions are unknown, according to LMPD.

Another individual was reportedly pronounced dead on scene.

Single-vehicle collision in Crescent Hill/Clifton area

Around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, LMPD officers responded to a driver of a car crashing into a home in the 100 block of Ewing Avenue.

Officers reported a woman drove her car off the roadway for an unknown reason and drove into an occupied residence.

The woman died on the scene and the occupants of the home hit with her car were left uninjured, according to the release.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.