STANTON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say three hikers who were stranded for roughly 14 hours in Kentucky have been safely rescued.

Powell County officials tell news outlets that the 20-year-old man, his 18-year-old fiancee and her 15-year-old sister are not injured after they were rescued Thursday at Red River Gorge.

Lisa Johnson with county Search & Rescue says crews were walking the three out of an area below a 100-foot (30-meter) cliff. Johnson says the hikers walked for at least 10 to 12 miles (16 to 19 kilometers) while trying to get out of the gorge.

Amanda Tumlin says her two daughters and future son-in-law called Wednesday and told her not to "freak out," but that they were lost. She called 911 and rescuers found them by pinging one of their phones.