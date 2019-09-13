Metro Police are investigating a shooting in Hikes Point that sent three people to the hospital.

Investigators say around 6:30 p.m. September 12, there was a fight outside a home on Hikes Lane near Breckenridge Lane.

Of the three people shot, police said a man and woman have non-life-threatening injuries. The third person, who police believe is a teenager, is in critical condition.

Anyone with information should call the anonymous tip line 574-LMPD.

