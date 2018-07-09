LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person is in critical condition and two others were hurt after a house caught on fire on Navaho Place in the Beechmont neighborhood.

According to firefighters, the victims were two adults and one child. All three were taken to the hospital.

One of the adults in critical condition. The other is considered to be in serious condition. The child was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

A neighbor saw the fire and jumped into action with a fire extinguisher.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the utility room but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© 2018 WHAS-TV