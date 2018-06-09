OKOLONA, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Okolona Fire Department honored three heroes for saving a man's life by pulling him out a burning home.

Kayleigh Knies, Jamie Whitehouse and George Jackson were given recognition and a plaque for their role in saving Jackson's brother-in-law from a house fire in early August.

That fire engulfing a home on Brook Bend Way. Jackson, who also lives at the home, tried to pull his brother-in-law out but was overcome with smoke inhalation. That's when Knies and Whitehouse, passersby, jumped in and ran into the home and pulled the man out.

"When I first got there, there was a little gap at the door and there was no smoke. Two seconds later, that gap was gone and I was just breathing in that smoke. I took my shirt off to try to like prevent the smoke from going into my nose so I could breathe better, but that did not work."

Jackson's brother-in-law is still in the hospital with second and third-degree burns.

