Agave & Rye remains open after 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three employees from Agave and Rye have tested positive for COVID-19 and according to the restaurant, these employees did not have any contact with customers.

In a Facebook post, managers of Agave and Rye say the three infected employees have not been permitted inside their restaurant since they’ve tested positive.

We want to make you aware of a situation in our Louisville Agave & Rye restaurant. We can confirm that three team members in our Louisville restaurant have indeed tested positive for Coronavirus. We understand your concerns and worries. We absolutely do. It’s important to note that the three team members in question were NOT in contact with any guests at any time. They have not been permitted in the restaurant since we were first made aware of the situation.

As a result, we reconfirmed that our sanitation Ninjas- team members on duty from open to close each day, for the sole purpose of continuously sanitizing restaurant surfaces-were also doing all they need to do to keep our restaurant as clean as possible.

Here are some facts surrounding this situation. We’re sharing these with you in the interest of transparency and good. Open communication.

Team Member number 1: Tested positive a month ago, but only after he/she had been off work for 12 days, and was never in contact with guests or other team members at work. This team member followed every safety State mandated and suggested protocol with precision. Team Member number 2: Had been off for weeks prior to testing positive, and again followed every safety protocol with precision. Team Member number 3: Was with friends on a Sunday. He/she was informed on Monday that a friend they were with tested positive. He/she received a 24-hour test, and also tested positive, and has not been back in the restaurant since.

We’re ALL working together to keep our community safe- to the very best of our ability and are following EVERY state mandate and guideline. MANY of the guidelines we’re overachieving. It is overachieving. It is our very sincere hope to be a “best practice” in this fight. For instance, we are performing a deep cleaning level of sanitation every day, as opposed to only when needed or required, with specially hired and trained cleaners. This is unprecedented that we elected to take our community safe.”

The restaurant will remain open since the infected employees had no contact with guests.

