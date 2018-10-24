NEW YORK (AP) - Three insiders from the world of college basketball recruiting have been convicted in a corruption case that prosecutors said exposed the sport's underbelly.

A jury reached the verdict Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, finding James Gatto, Christian Dawkins and Merl Code guilty.

The government had accused a former Adidas executive, a business manager and the director of an amateur league in a scheme to funnel tens of thousands of dollars in secret payments to the families so the prospects would commit to Adidas-sponsored schools.

Prosecutors said the defendants committed fraud by concealing the payments that violated NCAA rules. Defense lawyers argued there was no evidence colleges suffered any harm.

The case caused a scandal that forced the exit of legendary Louisville coach Rick Pitino last year.

Each of the three defendants was charged with felony counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a scheme to funnel money to the family of former University of Louisville player Brian Bowen.

Sentencing has been set for March 5, 2019.

