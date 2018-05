LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police have arrested three people in connection to a homicide that happened at the Mallgate Apartment complex in November of 2017.

Dwayne Dunn, Gary Burns and Quantez Willis are all charged with complicity to murder and other charges connected to the death of Matthew Upton.

Upton was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the complex located right behind Mall Saint Matthews. He died at the hospital.

Dunn is scheduled to be arraigned May 31.

