LMPD: 2nd officer shot during protests released from hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Officer Robinson Desroches has been released from the hospital after being shot in the abdomen during protests in late September.

A spokeswoman for the department did not release further details but said Officer Desroches was recovering at home with family.

Major Aubrey Gregory, who was also hurt in the incident, has already returned to duty.

The shooting was first reported during a livestream on LMPD’s Facebook page.

An officer could be heard saying “officer down” and “take cover” near the intersection of Brook Street and East Broadway.

Police later arrested Larynzo Johnson in connection with the shooting.

He has been charged with 14 counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of assault.

Johnson has pleaded not guilty.

