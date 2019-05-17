LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The two Clark County judges shot in Indianapolis are both home with their families. Judge Drew Adams' wife shared the update about his recovery on Facebook this evening.

Adams and Judge Brad Jacobs' were shot in a White Castle parking lot on May 1.

Adams' wife said they have felt the love of the community and recovery process will take time. They want privacy and will reach out when they are ready.

Judge Jacobs returned home May 14.

Two men from the Indy area were arrested in the case.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office determined an additional investigation is needed before filing charges.

MORE | Prosecutor: No charges to be filed, at this time, in shooting of Clark County judges

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.