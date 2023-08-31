2nd annual International Overdose Awareness Day rally brings out hundreds; protestors march across Louisville

"You're not alone. Overdose is very real. It's happening every day, every minute of the day, especially here in Louisville."

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you are struggling with addiction, here are some resources:

Call 833-8KY-HELP to find treatment options

Visit findhelpnowky.org for information about treatment programs and providers

Visit kentuckystatepolice.org to find help with locating an appropriate treatment program

On International Overdose Awareness Day, hundreds came together in Louisville, staunchly sharing a singular message, hoping to fuel change.

The day is recognized as "the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember those we have lost to an overdose, acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind, and renew our commitment to end overdose and related harms."

In the metro, advocacy group VOCAL-KY held its 2nd annual International Overdose Awareness Day rally, with the goal of reflecting "on the progress and barriers to ending overdose in Kentucky, and [renewing] calls for the city of Louisville and all of Kentucky to prioritize harm reduction."

"You're not alone. Overdose is very real. It's happening every day, every minute of the day, especially here in Louisville," Stephanie Johnson, a grow team organizer with VOCAL-KY, said. "We have 120 [Kentucky] counties that we're trying to get focused on but we've got to start somewhere, right?"

For some, it was their own personal bouts with loss that brought them out, like Stacy Werner. Werner lost her son Cody to a drug overdose in 2014, followed by her brother, Chad, in 2016.

"They just slipped through the cracks," Werner said. "I miss them both so much every day."

Others felt called here based on proactive changes that could come in the future.

"Our [state] budget is our moral compass," Sen. David Yates, D-Louisville, said. "It's going to have to be fully funded. We've got to make sure we do things to prevent the disease of addiction."

Yates said he's lost family and friends to overdose in the past.

"Addiction is a disease that has touched every family in some way or another," Yates said. "It's something that has to be talked about, has to be brought to the forefront. And as a legislator, it's something that we have to address."

Former state Rep. Attica Scott also spoke of her own intimate loss due to overdose.

"It's important to be here for me personally. My mother died from an overdose," Scott said. "She was addicted to alcohol and drugs. So I'm here in her honor as well."

Scott echoed calls for legislative change, dawning a purple "no new jail" t-shirt.

"I'm [a part of] one of the many Black led organizations that is standing against a new jail. We don't need a $400 to $500 million new jail," Scott said. "What we need is care. And that's why we're here today to demand care."

RIGHT NOW: Hundreds march with @VOCALKentucky on this international overdose awareness day. More on their messages on @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/GiBOPzYLeU — Connor Steffen | WHAS11 (@ConnorSteffenTV) August 31, 2023

As organizers began marching, hundreds moved from Jefferson Square Park, to in front of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

"It's important we go stand right in front of the places of government where people are experiencing overdoses, where people are not being treated with care," Scott said. "We have to demand better for everyone in our community."

From there, organizers marched to the Muhammad Ali Center, where hundreds heard from a list of guest speakers, including Rep. Keturah Herron, D-Louisville.

"This is not a Black and white issue, it's not a male and female issue, it's not a gender issue," Herron said. "It's a Kentucky issue and it's a national issue."

According to a 2022 Overdose Fatality Report, 2,135 Kentuckians died of an overdose last year, marking the first decline in deaths in the commonwealth since 2018.

On the day the report was released, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said "we must keep fighting."

"That includes creating more services and support for Kentuckians in need,” Beshear said. “I believe the first step to overcoming addiction takes a great deal of bravery."

"We've seen [overdose deaths] ebb and flow, right? It's up and it's down," Scott said. "That's how addiction is right? And that's how overdose deaths are. But we also see so many organizations like the Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition and VOCAL-KY, who are stepping in and providing care and filling in some of those gaps."

For a list of additional resources, you can find them here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.