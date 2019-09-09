LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on I-265 in southeastern Jefferson County.

According to Metro Police, Seventh Division officers and the Traffic Unit responded to the accident on I-265 at Billtown Road around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police say 28-year-old Justin Dean Adamson of Louisville was driving northbound on I-265 and apparently swerved to avoid a tire in the roadway. He lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and was ejected from the vehicle.

Adamson was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office confirmed that Adamson died of blunt force trauma.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

