$27M in federal funds directed to Louisville for rental assistance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Louisville and Lexington received federal funds help residents impacted by the pandemic stay in their homes.

Some of Kentucky's federal funding for emergency rental assistance will be directed to the two cities to help continue their eviction relief programs. Louisville received $27 million, while Lexington received $11.7 million.

“This is part of our ongoing effort to help as many Kentuckians as possible with eviction and utility relief – landlords, tenants and utility companies,” Gov. Beshear said in a release. “This funding represents more of the Team Kentucky spirit as we continue our strong partnership between Louisville, Lexington and the commonwealth by working together to ensure that the needs of Kentuckians are met and we can help those impacted by the pandemic.”

According to Mayor Greg Fischer, 23,000 people experiencing loss of income due to the pandemic have been helped helped by Louisville Metro Government.

“Thank you to Gov. Beshear and Team Kentucky for this additional funding that will go a long way toward ensuring our residents have a safe and dry place to sleep at night," Mayor Fischer said.

If you live in Louisville and need rental assistance, visit stopmyeviction.org. For more information on rental assistance programs in Kentucky, click here.

