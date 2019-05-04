LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in an Iroquois Park shooting Thursday, April 4.

Police said responded to a shooting at around 7:45 p.m. near the basketball courts in Iroquois Park, but did not find a victim.

Later, they learned the Darryl E. King, 26, was taken to Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in a private vehicle. King was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Simmons College President Kevin Cosby said on social media that King was in contact with him about attending school the day he died.

Police ask anyone with information to call 574-LMPD.