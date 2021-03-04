LMPD mourns loss of officer who died after medical emergency while off duty; He joined the department in 2020

LMPD said Hassan joined the department on June 22, 2020, and was promoted to the rank of Officer on February 12, 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is mourning the loss of a police officer.

LMPD announced that 25-year-old Hassan Hassan passed away after having a medical emergency Friday morning. He was off duty when it happened.

Officer Hassan was rushed to the hospital and died despite life-saving efforts by the medical staff, a news release states.

LMPD said Hassan joined the department on June 22, 2020, and was promoted to the rank of Officer on February 12, 2021.

Officer Hassan worked in the Fourth Division where he was dedicated to the community and embraced by his peers during his short time there.

"Officer Hassan’s service, commitment and dedication to our profession will remain a testament to his personal strength," LMPD said.