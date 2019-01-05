LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating a deadly crash in the Algonquin neighborhood.

LMPD Second Division officers responded to the intersection of 22nd and Algonquin Parkway on a report of a person being struck by a vehicle around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

A three-vehicle collision had occurred at the intersection, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police say one of the drivers, who was identified as 25-year-old Corey Faith, exited his vehicle to check on the other two when a fourth car struck him.

Faith was pronounced dead a short time later.

All vehicles did remain at the scene and contained one passenger in addition to the drivers.

One person was transported to University Hospital with minor injuries.

East and westbound lanes of Algonquin Parkway and north and southbound lanes of 22nd Street were closed during the crash investigation.