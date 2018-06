LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Dogs and their owners are welcome to the 24th Annual Waggin' Trail.

It's this Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Louisville Water Tower Park.

The dog walk begins at 2:30 p.m. There will be Food trucks, Beer tents, and Live music!

Money raised will benefit the Kentucky Humane Society.

