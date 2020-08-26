Louisville Zoo Malaika the giraffe dies

Zoo’s veterinarians made the tough decision to humanely euthanize her early Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo has announced that Malaika, a 23-year-old female Masai giraffe has passed away.

According to the Louisville Zoo, Malaika’s pain was advancing in her last several months from musculoskeletal problems that had led to stiffness, lameness, and difficulty moving. While she was being managed with joint support products, pain medications, and given soft surfaces to stand on, her pain could no longer be controlled and a welfare assessment by staff showed a deterioration in her quality of life with no signs of improvement. Malaika’s keepers, in coordination with the Zoo’s veterinarians, made the tough decision to humanely euthanize her early Thursday.

“Malaika had a good, long life and was able to thrive much longer because of the excellent care our staff provides,” said John Walczak, Director of the Zoo. “The remnant wild is a tough place, and she would have never lived as long under the constant pressures of that environment. We hope the community will join us in remembering Malaika and the joy she brought to so many people.”