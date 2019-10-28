ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Twenty-two people were arrested in Elizabethtown after a string of shoplifting incidents.

According to police, nearly $2,000 worth of goods were stolen from eight different stores.

In addition to the 22 arrested, a warrant is pending for another suspect, and six more were cited. Most of the people were from Hardin County, with the rest coming from neighboring counties.

"We have seen retail thefts increase dramatically over the last ten years. It's hard to quantify how much leaves this area total but we know the losses are up in the millions of dollars," said Officer John Thomas of Elizabethtown Police.

Twelve stores helped in the effort to track down the suspects, eight of those being stores affected by the organized shoplifting.

Officers responded to 24 incidents over a period of time, and during seven of those incidents, more than one shoplifter was involved.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.