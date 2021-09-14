21-day notice posted for clearing of Louisville homeless camps

Officials hope after the notice, homeless camps will decrease and more people will be housed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Homeless camps in Louisville were put on notice that they'll have to clear out.

The city posted a 21-day notice for homeless camps from Jackson St. to Main St., extending for several blocks.

During the 21 days, community partners like Seven Counties, the Healing Place and Wellspring will increase their outreach in the area. Community partners will offer support for mental health and substance abuse, as well as transportation and shelter.

“We know that the homeless residents of our city broadly experience a range of mental illness, including substance use disorder. In fact, addiction remains one of the root causes of why this very vulnerable population is experiencing homelessness, and the effects of the pandemic have exacerbated this over the last 18 months,” Marty Purdy, Vice President of Addiction Services, Seven Counties Services, said.

