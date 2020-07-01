LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after a house caught on fire in the Portland neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

According to Lieutenant Col. Jim Frederick with Louisville Fire, a neighbor called about a fire in a building at 20th and Lytle Street around 5 a.m. Crews arrived within 2 minutes and found heavy fire on the first floor of the house.

A witness thought there may have been someone inside, but crews didn't find anyone during their searches.

Lieutenant Col. Frederick said about 25 firefighters responded to the incident. It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Arson investigators are on the way to the scene. While the first floor appeared to be vacant, there were furnishings on the second floor. It is unclear what caused the fire.

