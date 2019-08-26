LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Monday, September 2 marks the annual Labor Day picnic and car show at the Louisville Zoo.
The event is for union members and their families to enjoy some fun events all while helping people in need, raising funds for charitable organizations across Kentucky.
This is the 20th anniversary of the Labor Day picnic. Over the years, $150,000 has been donated.
