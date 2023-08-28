Nickolas Wilt, Holly Robinson Peete among 2023 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award winners

The 10th annual awards event will take place Nov. 4.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 10th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards will commence Nov. 4 and many big names will be honored this year.

The awards are the Muhammad Ali Center's largest annual fundraiser. Seasoned awards honor those who have dedicated a significant portion of their lives to humanitarianism, and Six Core Principle awards are given to people 30 years old and younger.

KIND snack and energy bar founder Daniel Lubetzky will receive the first ever Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Civility and Compassion. He is being recognized for his social entrepreneurship and empowering people to overcome extreme beliefs and division.

Lubetzky, the son of a Holocaust survivor, founded the OneVoice Movement, which amplifies the voices of moderate Israelis and Palestinians to resolve conflict.

Jason Flom will receive the Muhammad Ali Lifetime Achievement Award. Flom is the founder and CEO of Lava Records, and former CEO of Atlantic Records and Virgin Records.

Flom is an outspoken advocate for people wrongfully convicted. He founded the Innocence Project and Families Against Mandatory Minimums.

Actress Holly Robinson Peete and her husband Rodney Peete, a former NFL quarterback, will receive the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian of the Year Award. The couple founded the HollyRod Foundation to raise awareness and provide resources to families of a loved one diagnosed with autism or Parkinson's Disease.

The 2023 Kentuckian of the Year Award will go to Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt. He was one of the first officers to respond to the Old National Bank shooting earlier this year and was severely wounded in the attack.