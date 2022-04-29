Pegasus Parade 2022 celebrates Louisville; Parade route, ticket information, road closures

The parade will feature marching bands and horses, along with inflatable characters and floats--all highlighting what people love most about the city.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival's 2022 Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade is back with a new day and time.

Normally the parade takes place on a Thursday afternoon, but this year's Pegasus Parade will stroll through downtown on Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m.

The parade will march west on Broadway in downtown Louisville for 17 blocks and is expected to last about two hours.

In February, KDF announced this year's theme would be "Loving Louisville." In line with the theme, KDF said the Grand Marshall for this year's parade is...you!

"For the first time ever, this year's Grand Marshall is the entire City of Louisville--and that includes you and your entire family," KDF said in the parade's program. "This is your city, your celebration, your parade and your Festival."

The parade will feature marching bands and horses, along with inflatable characters and floats--all highlighting what people love most about the city.

Tickets

Those who want to see the parade can stand anywhere along the parade's route for free, but you can also reserve a spot to get "the best seat on the route" by purchasing bleacher seating tickets.

General Bleacher Seating - $10

Includes bleacher seating along Broadway from Hancock to 6th Street.

VIP General Admission - $25

Includes bleacher seating along Broadway at Preston;

Parking passes for every four tickets purchased;

And complimentary drinks and snacks.

VIP Reserved - $35

Includes premium bleacher seating in the TV zone along Broadway between Floyd and Preston;

Parking passes for every four tickets purchased;

And complementary drinks and snacks.

Parade Route

The 2022 Pegasus Parade will begin near the intersection of Broadway and Hancock in downtown Louisville.

It will travel west on Broadway for 17 blocks and last approximately two hours.

Here's a map of this year's parade route:

Road Closures

Multiple roads will be closed between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to accommodate the parade's route.

Here's what roads will be closed on May 1:

