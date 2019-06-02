RiverLink experienced a lot of growth in 2018 as the tolling system celebrates more crossings and new services.

At the end of the year, people had opened more than 193,000 accounts to cross the Lincoln, Kennedy, and Lewis and Clark bridges.

Nearly 425,000 transponders have been requested along with an increase in crossings overall.

“We had more than 32 million crossings on tolled bridges last year. That was an increase of more than 8 percent from our first year of tolling. That tells us more people are finding and using the tolled bridges and determining, 'That's a route that makes sense to me,’” Mindy Peterson said.

RiverLink said the money collected from crossings is right on track with expectations and both Kentucky and Indiana are meeting their financial obligations.