LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana received a $20,000 grant to help provide local students with mentors to guide them through life after high school.

The grant, provided by the UPS Foundation, will go toward the School to Work mentoring program facilitated by Big Brothers Big Sisters. The program is a one-to-one developmental mentoring program that offers workplace exposure, career awareness, college preparation, and more to local students.

"UPS not only provides career opportunities, they also support education, and even earlier while students are in high school, their leadership is personally stepping up and serving as Big Brothers and Big Sisters in the School to Work program," said Jeri Swinton, CEO at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.

The UPS Foundation is responsible for facilitating community involvement to local, national, and global communities and has invested millions of dollars around the world.

"Our goal is to fund powerful programs that make a lasting difference to the global community," said Eduardo Martinez, president of The UPS Foundation and chief diversity and inclusion officer at UPS.

If you'd like to donate to The UPS Foundation, you can do so on their website. For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana, visit bbbsky.org.

