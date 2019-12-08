A woman is dead and a man was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the scene of a crash at Southern Parkway and Woodlawn Avenue around 5 a.m. on August 12. According to Dwight Mitchell with LMPD, 20-year-old Samantha Eilean Hines of Sellersburg was driving a Dodge Neon southbound on Southern Parkway when she lost control of the car, crossing into the northbound lanes and hitting a tree.

Hines and a male passenger in the car were taken to the hospital. She died from her injuries and the passenger appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that alcohol and speed both appear to be factors in this crash. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

