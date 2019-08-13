LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police are mourning the loss of one of their own after a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Henry County.

Officials say 62-year-old Mary “Renee” McCoy was traveling on Highway 146 near New Castle when she lost control of her vehicle, leaving the roadway and hitting a tree.

Police say McCoy was operating a personal vehicle and was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no other passengers in McCoy’s vehicle.

McCoy’s career with Kentucky State Police spans two decades starting out as a telecommunicator and more recently as a certified driver’s test administrator for Oldham, Trimble, Carroll, Henry and Gallatin Counties.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders released a statement on McCoy's passing.

“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss. Renee’s twenty years of dedicated service to this agency impacted not only the lives of troopers she supported but also the citizens of the Commonwealth.”

McCoy's body was taken to Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.