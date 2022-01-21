20 Kentuckians featured in traveling art exhibit showcasing Hispanic and Latin American artists

The exhibit, titled “Our Kentucky Home: Hispanic/Latin American Visual Art in the Commonwealth,” features 36 works by 20 Hispanic or Latin American/Latinx artists.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Campbellsville artist Azucena Trejo Williams was intrigued about participating in a traveling exhibit composed of works by Hispanic, Latin American and Latinx artists in Kentucky.

“This is a facet of who I am, and I haven’t had the opportunity to do this before,” she said. “I’m honored to be a part of a group that has similarities to my own background, an exhibit that represents our cultural difference and celebrates our residency in Kentucky.”

The exhibit, titled “Our Kentucky Home: Hispanic/Latin American Visual Art in the Commonwealth,” features 36 works by 20 Hispanic or Latin American/Latinx artists, representing a variety of subjects and mediums.

The exhibit opened in November at The Carson Center in Paducah, and is now at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau through Jan. 28.

It's scheduled to visit eight other venues through November 2022.

The traveling exhibit aims to share Hispanic/Latin American/Latinx experiences in Kentucky, demonstrate diversity through various media, styles and themes, and recognize the dynamic expressions these Kentuckians contribute to the cultural landscape.

“My hope is that this exhibit will illustrate the contributions Hispanics make to Kentucky culture, and to help raise awareness around both the experiences of an often marginalized community and the injustice of marginalization,” said Trejo Williams.

Kentuckian artists featured:

Isabella La Rocca González

Elizabeth Mesa-Gaido

Cintia Segovia

Mercedes Harn

Manuel Hernandez Sanchez

Leandro Lozada

Luis David Fuentes

Thomas Meyer

Sydni Crass

Clay Mata

Isabel González

Rachel Nuñez

Sebastian Duverge

Deyanira Esmeralda Martin

Mari Mujica, Shelby

Isvara Torres

Azucena Trejo Williams

Edwin Ramirez

Uhma Janus

Alma Martinez Torres

For more information about the exhibit and to view a slideshow of the artwork, visit the arts council website at artscouncil.ky.gov.

