LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editors Note: Police previously said the boy was 3-years-old, but Emily McKinely of the LMPD's homicide unit said they have confirmed the boy was 2.

Police said a child has died after being bit by a dog inside a house in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

LMPD said officers went to a residence on the 3800 block of Grand Avenue where a 2-year-old was reportedly bit by a dog. The child received CPR and was transported to Norton Children's Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Neighbors told WHAS11 the dog has been a problem in the recent past. Louisville Metro Animal Services will quarantine the dog for ten days per their policy.

This is breaking news and the story will be updated.