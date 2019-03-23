LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville Triple Crown of Running topped off the three-race series with a triple crown winner in both men’s and women’s divisions.

Nearly 4,000 runners and walkers packed the third and final leg of the series.

Seven-time NCAA All-American Edwin Kibichy took the top spot in the men’s division while Bellarmine grad Flannery Musk finished first among the women.

Both celebrated wins in all three races, a first since 2002.

The Papa John’s 10-miler finished inside Cardinal Stadium for the first time since renovations were completed.

The Louisville Triple Crown of Running benefits the WHAS Crusade for Children.

The three-race series has raised $1.8 million since 2002.