LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New Albany firefighters saved two people Saturday after their minivan ran off the road at the I-265 and I-64 interchange.

Crews found the minivan with two people inside after it overturned into an embankment.

Firefighters stopped the van from rolling further and pulled the victims up to safety.

Both were transported to University Hospital with significant injuries.

The roadway remained closed for two hours as crews worked on the rescue.

