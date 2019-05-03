LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two people were injured after a beer well failure at the Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown.

Emergency officials say another beer well was punctured and a pipe on a third well was damaged, causing them to leak.

The mash went into a holding basin and when it began to overflow, the liquid started moving to a nearby stream.

Workers constructed beams to protect the stream.

The beer well failure happened at the same distillery where a bourbon warehouse collapsed in 2018.

Officials say a cleanup crew is at the scene and are working to find out what caused the spill to happen.

Amy Preske, spokesperson for Sazerac and Barton says the beer well is used in the production process to hold the fermented mash before it is distilled.

Preske says the two injured was a visitor and a tour guide. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They were treated and released.