LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two southern Indiana judges are back on the bench after completing their suspensions for a downtown Indianapolis fight and double-shooting that followed a night of bar-hopping.

Clark County Circuit Court Judge Brad Jacobs and Crawford Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell were reinstated to the bench Monday following 30-day suspensions that took effect Nov. 22.

A third judge, Clark County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Adams, will be reinstated Jan. 13 after completing a 60-day suspension.

The News and Tribune reports that Adams and Jacobs were shot and seriously wounded during a May 1 fight while they were in Indianapolis for a judicial conference.

