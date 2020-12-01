LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are okay after a tree fell on their home in St. Matthews during wet and windy weather Saturday.

Crews were called out to the 100 block of Holliswood Road around 11 a.m.

The large tree fell on the home, trapping the couple inside. Crews were able to rescue the victims.

“We called for extra equipment – for both manpower and equipment. We were able to get the victims freed and they both were transferred to University Hospital. The tree fell on the building and they were trapped by both the tree and the building,” St. Matthews Public Information Officer Rick Tonini said.

The couples’ son say they are both expected to be okay and was treated for their injuries.

No other homes on the block were damaged.

