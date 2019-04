LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a shooting where two people were seriously injured.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Larkwood Ave in the Shawnee neighborhood on April 26.

Police confirm a man and a woman were shot. Both were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

There have been no arrests in this case. If you have any information in this case, call police at 574-LMPD.

