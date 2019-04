LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are at the scene of a shooting where two people have been injured, according to MetroSafe.

The shooting happened around 4:41 p.m. in the 3200 block of Larkwood Ave in the Shawnee neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirms that a man and a woman have been shot. Both were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

WHAS11 has a reporter at the scene to gather more information. Check back for updates to this developing story.