LMPD investigating double shooting in Park Duvalle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood Thursday night.

Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Wyandotte Ave. around 10 p.m. That's where they located a man who had been shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Investigators learned another victim had been shot and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. His condition is also unknown.

It is not clear what led to the shooting and the identities of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD. You may remain anonymous.

This story may be updated.

