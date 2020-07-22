MetroSafe: 2 dead, 1 injured following gas leak in Buechel neighborhood

Metrosafe says the gas leak happened in the 4000 block of Sanford Ave. inside of a residence off Buechel Bank Rd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead and one person has been injured after a gas leak Wednesday morning at a residence in the Buechel neighborhood, according to MetroSafe.

Metrosafe confirms the gas leak happened inside of a house on Sanford Ave near Buechel Bank Road.

Officers found two people dead when they arrived on scene and one person was taken to the hospital, Metrosafe says.

The injured person's condition is unknown.

We have a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated throughout our afternoon newscast beginning at 4 p.m.

